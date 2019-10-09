LAYTON, Utah (AP) - Authorities say a fugitive has died after police shot him at a Utah mall Tuesday.

U.S. Marshal for Utah Matthew Harris said Wednesday that 28-year-old Zackary Aldridge Hall was wanted for aggravated robbery when officers confronted him outside the Layton Hills Mall in northern Utah.

Hall escaped to his car and began ramming his car into police vehicles. An officer shot Hall.

Harris said he was transported to Davis Hospital where he later died from his injuries.

According to court records Hall is suspected of robbing a Salt Lake City Macy’s in March and threatening to shoot an employee who tried to stop him.

The shooting is being investigated. No officers were harmed in the incident.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.