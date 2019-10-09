Half of registered voters in the U.S. support both impeaching President Trump and removing him from office, according to a poll released on Wednesday.

Fifty percent of registered voters support the House’s newly formalized impeachment inquiry into the president, 50% would support the House’s voting to impeach Mr. Trump, and 50% would support the Senate’s voting to remove him from office, according to the Politico/Morning Consult poll.

Meanwhile, 44% said they oppose the impeachment inquiry, with similar numbers for opposition to the House’s voting to impeach the president and opposition to the Senate’s voting to remove him from office.

Public support for impeaching the president has ticked up in some recent polling, though support plateaued in a Quinnipiac University poll released on Tuesday after the numbers had increased compared to an earlier survey.

House Democrats recently announced they were formalizing their impeachment inquiry in the wake of a whistleblower report alleging that Mr. Trump improperly pressured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into digging up dirt on former Vice President Joseph R. Biden, a top contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Mr. Trump has denied the charge, though he has said he’s interested in corruption and has raised questions about the business interests of Hunter Biden, Mr. Biden’s son, in Ukraine and China.

The Politico/Morning Consult survey of 1,991 registered voters was taken on Monday and Tuesday and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

