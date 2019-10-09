A counter terrorism expert at the Defense Intelligence Agency was arrested Wednesday after being indicted on two counts of disclosing classified national defense information to two journalists.

Henry Kyle Frese, 30, of Alexandria, is accused of sharing top secret defense reports - including details of a foreign country’s weapons systems - in 2018 and this year.

Mr. Frese held a top-secret clearance at the DIA, where he started as contractor in January 2017 before becoming a full-time employee. He was arrested Wednesday morning upon his arrival for work.

Prosecutors have charged Mr. Frese with two counts of willful transmission of national defense material. If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison on each count.

One of the journalists who allegedly received the confidential materials from Mr. Frese appeared to be involved in a romantic relationship with him, the Justice Department said. The pair shared an address for about a year and appeared in each other’s social media posts, department officials said.

That reporter wrote at least eight articles based on five top secret intelligence reports leaked by Mr. Frese, according to a criminal indictment. Mr. Frese retweeted the link to an article based on information he leaked to her prosecutors said.

A week after Mr. Frese allegedly leaked one of the intelligence reports, the journalist sent him a direct message on Twitter asking if he would speak to another journalist, court documents disclosed.

Mr. Frese told the reporter he would help her colleague.

On September 24, 2019, FBI surveillance caught him transmitting national defense material to the second reporter through his cell phone, according to the indictment.

The two journalists have not been charged with a crime. Speaking with reporters Wednesday, U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger declined to say if he intended to file charges against the journalists.

“Frese betrayed the trust placed in him by the American people — a betrayal that risked harming the national security of this country,” said Assistant Attorney General John C. Demers.

