Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden added his name to the list of 2020 presidential contenders calling for President Trump to be ousted from office through impeachment, saying the Republican “is shooting holes in the Constitution and we cannot let him get away with it.”

Speaking in the first-in-the-nation primary state of New Hampshire, Mr. Biden said Mr. Trump has “indicted himself” by obstructing justice in the Russia probe and then refusing to comply with a congressional inquiry into the Ukraine scandal.

“Donald Trump has violated his oath of office, betrayed this nation and committed impeachable acts,” Mr. Biden said, sparking applause from the crowd. “To preserve our Constitution, our democracy, our basic integrity he should be impeached.”

Mr. Trump blasted out an almost-immediate response, saying Mr. Biden’s campaign is floundering and his remarks smack of desperation.

“So pathetic to see Sleepy Joe Biden, who with his son, Hunter, and to the detriment of the American Taxpayer, has ripped off at least two countries for millions of dollars, calling for my impeachment - and I did nothing wrong,” Mr. Trump said. “Joe’s Failing Campaign gave him no other choice!”

Mr. Biden had been reluctant to join the far-left driven impeachment push, but that changed in the wake of a whistleblower complaint about a July phone call in which Mr. Trump asked Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky for help in investigating Mr. Biden and his son’s business dealings in the country.

Mr. Biden has also slipped in polls and raised less money than three of his rivals over the past three months.

On Wednesday, Mr. Biden said Mr. Trump’s attempts to withhold aid from Ukraine to help himself politically show he thinks his power is limitless.

“He believes he can and will get away with anything he does,” Mr. Biden said. “We all laughed when he said he could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot someone and get away with it. It is no joke. He is shooting holes in the Constitution and we cannot let him get away with it.”

