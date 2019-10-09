FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) - An Alaska jury has returned multiple guilty verdicts against one of four teenagers charged with killing another boy.

A jury in Fairbanks found 19-year-old Bradley Renfro guilty of eight counts Tuesday related to the November 2016 death of David Grunwald.

Renfro was convicted of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree murder, kidnapping, vehicle theft, arson, and tampering with physical evidence.

He was acquitted of first-degree assault.

Authorities say Grunwald was killed near the Knik River about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of Anchorage.

Police say the 16-year-old was beaten with a pistol, kidnapped in his own vehicle, driven to a deserted location, and shot.

Dominic Johnson, Erick Almandinger and Austin Barrett were also charged with Grunwald’s death. Almandinger and Johnson were each convicted of nine counts last year.

