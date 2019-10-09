By - Associated Press - Wednesday, October 9, 2019

POLSON, Mont. (AP) - Officials in western Montana are investigating a suspected homicide at a residence east of Ronan.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell tells KERR-AM that one man is dead and another is in custody.

Bell says officers responded to a report of an accidental shooting Tuesday afternoon, but investigators determined it was a possible homicide. The victim’s body was taken to the state crime lab in Missoula for an autopsy.

Bell did not release further information about the shooting, the victim or the suspect.

___

Information from: KERR-AM, http://www.750kerr.com/

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide