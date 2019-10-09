ANALYSIS

Seven years ago he was making presidential speeches before massive crowds. Now Sen. Mitt Romney, Utah Republican and former White House hopeful, has been making waves in his own party instead.

He is openly critical of President Trump in personal statements, in a damning op-ed for The Washington Post before he even took office, and Twitter of course — prompting some analysts to wonder whether Mr. Romney was again striking a presidential posture.

Well, that’s a thought. Mr. Romney has maintained an active campaign website ever since he lost the 2012 presidential election to President Obama. His campaign did develop a site in the event of Mr. Romney’s victory that year. “Smaller, simpler, smarter. Believe in America,” the official motto read at the “Office of the President-Elect.” The site was deactivated.

So. Is Mr. Romney ready to try a presidential run? Some question the possibility.

“According to people close to Romney, he’s firmly decided against primarying Trump, an enterprise he believes to be a sure loser given Trump’s enduring GOP support. Romney has also told people that, as an unsuccessful two-time presidential candidate, he’s the wrong person to take on Trump,” writes Vanity Fair correspondent Gabriel Sherman. “Instead, a Romney adviser told me that Romney believes he has more potential power as a senator who will decide Trump’s fate in an impeachment trial.”

There are some noble frills.

“He could have tremendous influence in the impeachment process as the lone voice of conscience in the Republican caucus,” the adviser told Mr. Sherman.

Meanwhile, Mr. Romney has been busy behind the scenes, privately reaching out to key players in what Mr. Sherman deems the “Republican resistance.” Those key players certainly involve his GOP peers.

“Romney is the one guy who could bring along Susan Collins, Cory Gardner, Ben Sasse. Romney is the pressure point in the impeachment process. That’s why the things he’s saying are freaking Republicans out,” a source who has been briefed on this matter told Mr. Sherman.

