MINOT, N.D. (AP) - Police say a man armed with a knife who made threats at the Dakota Square Mall in Minot is facing possible terrorizing charges.

Authorities say the Minot man went to a business at the mall Tuesday afternoon to speak with a female employee and became disorderly when he wasn’t allowed to talk to her.

Police say a male employee followed the man out of the mall and the suspect pulled out a knife and threatened the employee. He was arrested a short time later and taken to the Ward County Jail.

