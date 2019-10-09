Republican senators are pressing the Justice Department to pursue criminal charges against women who made false rape allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing last year.

Nine of the Republican members on the Senate Judiciary Committee sent letter to Attorney General William Barr and FBI Director Christopher Wray asking for an update to the committee’s four referrals for criminal investigation.

“We are grateful to citizens who come forward with relevant information in good faith, even if they are not entirely sure about the accuracy of that information. But, when individuals intentionally mislead the committee, they divert important committee resources during time-sensitive investigations and materially impede its work. Such acts are not only unfair; they are potentially illegal,” said the letter.

During the course of the probe into Justice Kavanaugh after Christine Blasey Ford came public with allegations of sexual misconduct against him, a few others came forward with different complaints, in an attempt to curtail the nominee’s confirmation to the court.

Justice Kavanaugh, though, vehemently denied any misconduct and the allegations were never corroborated.

The committee staff discovered at least four individuals had falsified their claims, suggesting they’ve violated the law by making false statements to Congress, obstructing a Congressional investigation and committing conspiracy.

The letter asked for the Justice Department and FBI to respond to their inquiry by Oct. 21.

The Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment from The Washington Times.

Two of the individuals the committee wanted referred for criminal conduct was lawyer Michael Avenatti and his client Julie Swetnick for falsifying information to the committee in a claim she had witnessed the nominee and a group of his friends getting women drunk at a college party and gang-raping them.

Another individual, Judy Munro-Leighton, claimed in a letter the nominee and a friend had raped her. But when questioned by the committee staff, she admitted it was not true and said the false claim was made to “grab attention.”

The final individual, who the committee referred for prosecution, made a false allegation that the nominee assaulted a friend on a boat in Rhode Island in 1985. That individual eventually admitted the claim was not true and apologized on social media.

