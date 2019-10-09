ATLANTA (AP) - Authorities say at least one suspect remains at large following a robbery attempt on a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent in Atlanta that prompted gunfire.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that undercover agents who tried to intervene in Tuesday’s robbery attempt exchanged fire with the suspects. One suspect was wounded, and three others were arrested.

DEA Assistant special agent in charge Chad Cook says agents were investigating narcotics traffickers in the area.

The suspect who was wounded was found inside an apartment after agents executed a search warrant.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

