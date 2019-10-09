Fox News has cut ties with former Rep. Trey Gowdy, South Carolina Republican, amid reports of him joining President Trump’s legal team, the cable network said Wednesday.

“Trey Gowdy has been terminated and is no longer a contributor,” a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement.

Mr. Gowdy joined Fox News as a contributor in January, and The Associated Press reported on Tuesday that he planned to join Mr. Trump’s legal team as the president faces an impeachment inquiry in the House of Representatives.

Fox News anchor Melissa Francis later reported on-air Wednesday that Mr. Gowdy had joined the president’s legal team as an outside counsel, emphasizing during the broadcast that the former congressman “was” a contributor for the network. The chyron on the bottom of the screen similarly described Mr. Gowdy as a former Fox News contributor.

Mr. Gowdy, a former federal prosecutor, served four terms representing South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District, including two years chairing the House Oversight Committee. He declined to run for a fifth term in 2018 and was succeeded in office by Rep. William Timmons, a fellow Republican.

Mr. Trump has faced mounting legal challenges on the heels of House Democrats moving last month to make him the fourth president in U.S. history to become the subject of an impeachment inquiry. His lawyers indicated in a letter sent to House leadership Tuesday that the White House will not cooperate with the probe, setting the stage for a likely high-stakes court battle.

Mr. Gowdy did not immediately return a message requesting comment.

