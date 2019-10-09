Former Congressman Trey Gowdy has joined President Donald Trump’s legal team as House Democrats undertake impeachment proceedings.

That’s according to a statement Wednesday night from one of Trump’s personal lawyers, Jay Sekulow.

Gowdy, a Republican from South Carolina, previously led the House Oversight and Government Reform committee and chaired a special panel that investigated the 2012 attacks in Benghazi, Libya.

Sekulow says in his statement that Gowdy’s “command of the law is well known and his service on Capitol Hill will be a great asset as a member of our team.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.