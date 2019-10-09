Turkey on Wednesday launched a military offensive into northern Syria with the goal of crushing U.S.-backed Kurdish forces and eliminating a “terror corridor” on its border.

Turkish President Recep Erdogan announced the start of hostilities on Twitter. The attack comes less than 72 hours after President Trump announced that he’d pull U.S. special operations forces from the area in order to keep them out of harm’s way.

Mr. Erdogan said the Turkish military launched the assault in conjunction with the Syrian National Army, a rebel group backed by Turkey.

“The Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Syrian National Army [rebel groups backed by Turkey], just launched #OperationPeaceSpring against Kurdish militias and the Islamic State group in northern Syria,” Mr. Erdogan said.

“Our mission is to prevent the creation of a terror corridor across our southern border, and to bring peace to the area,” he said. “We will preserve Syria’s territorial integrity and liberate local communities from terrorists.”

The offensive will target the Kurdish-led Syrian Defense Forces (SDF), a key American ally in the years-long fight against the Islamic State. Turkey considers elements of the group to be terrorists.

But reports out of northern Syria say that Turkey also has started targeting civilians. An SDF spokesman told the Associated Press that Turkish planes are attacking “civilian areas” in the region.

Mr. Trump has threatened to “obliterate” the Turkish economy if Mr. Erdogan orders a slaughter of Kurdish civilians or otherwise goes too far in Syria.

Congressional leaders also have threatened to respond with massive sanctions against Turkey.

