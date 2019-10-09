THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) - Greek police say three people have been killed in northern Greece and another 12 were injured when a vehicle crammed with migrants crashed into an oncoming car and fell off a cliff.

The collision took place late Wednesday near the village of Areti, some 40 kilometers northeast of Thessaloniki.

Police said at least 11 migrants were inside the vehicle. They say the driver is suspected of working for a gang that smuggles people into Greece from neighboring Turkey.

It was unclear how many people were in the other car, and how many died or were injured in each vehicle.

Thousands of migrants enter Greece illegally by land from Turkey every year. Many pay smugglers to get them across the Evros River, which separates the two countries.

