LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Lincoln police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting outside a nightclub.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday outside the Royal Grove nightclub. Police responded to a call of shots fired on the club’s parking lot and found evidence of a shooting but no victims.
But a short time later, a woman arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound that police say occurred outside the club. She was treated and released with minor injuries.
Meanwhile, a man shoed up at an Omaha hospital with a minor gunshot wound also sustained outside the Lincoln nightclub.
No arrests have been made.
