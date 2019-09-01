MORENO VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - Riverside County homicide detectives are investigating the shooting deaths of two youths.

The Sheriff’s Department says working on another incident heard gunfire early Saturday morning in Moreno Valley and found two male juveniles who had been shot.

One died at the scene and the other died at a hospital.

The victims have been identified but the names are not being released.

