POLSON, Mont. (AP) - Authorities in Lake County have arrested two people after a man was found dead of an apparent homicide at an RV park between Pablo and Ronan.

Sheriff Donald Bell says 63-year-old Gyme (jim) Kelly of Ronan was found deceased in a camper on Saturday afternoon.

Deputies arrested a 53-year-old man on suspicion of deliberate homicide. Officials say the man had only been in the area for a month. A woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Kelly’s body was taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy. The death is still under investigation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.