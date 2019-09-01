Former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke dropped the F-bomb Sunday on CNN as he called for tougher gun-control measures, including mandatory buybacks, following a deadly shooting spree in West Texas.

“Yes, this is f–ed up,” Mr. O’Rourke said on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “And if we don’t call it out for what it is, if we’re not able to speak clearly, if we’re not able to act decisively, then we will continue to have this kind of bloodshed in America. And I cannot accept that.”

A gunman shot and killed four and wounded 21 after a traffic stop Saturday in Midland, Texas, at one point abandoning his Honda and hijacking a postal truck before being killed in a shootout with police in Odessa.

Mr. O’Rourke, a candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, said at a rally Saturday that anyone who owns an AK-47 or AR-15 “will have to sell them to the government,” according to BuzzFeed.

We don’t know how many have been killed. We don’t know the motivation. But here’s what we do know: This is fucked up. pic.twitter.com/NRvyPfUjiM — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 1, 2019

He has called for universal background checks, red-flag laws, and a mandatory buyback of “assault weapons,” despite concerns that such a plan would backfire on gun-control advocates.

“This is not right and we should not accept it and we should be honest with ourselves,” Mr. O’Rourke said. “Universal background checks will help, ending the sales of weapons of war will help, but if millions of them remain on the streets, they will still be instruments of terror that terrify and terrorize us and take our lives, and I will not accept that.”

Asked if such a plan went too far, Mr. O’Rourke said that “people live in terror now.”

“More than I worry about the politics or the polling, more than I care about what the NRA has to say on this, I care for my kids and this country,” he said.

