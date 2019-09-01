DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Des Moines police have arrested a man hours after finding the body of another man.
Police announced early Sunday that investigators had arrested 47-year-old Stanley Paul Wofford of Des Moines and charged him with first-degree murder in the death of a man found by officers Saturday afternoon.
Police found the body after responding to a report of gunshots. Police haven’t released the name of the victim, who was a 45-year-old Des Moines man.
Police say it’s the city’s 10th homicide of the year.
