Acting FEMA Director Pete Gaynor said Sunday that the federal government has “plenty of money and resources” to respond to Hurricane Dorian after Democrats blasted the Trump administration for shifting disaster-relief funds to immigration enforcement.

“We have plenty of money and resources to deal with the 2017 and ‘18 disaster recoveries, and to include response in 2019 this season,” Mr. Gaynor told “Fox News Sunday.”

The Trump administration came under fire last week for transferring $155 million from FEMA to pay for Immigration and Customs Enforcement costs related to the surge of illegal immigrants at the southern border.

Such budget transfers are not uncommon — then-President Barack Obama did the same thing in 2014 with $277 million in FEMA funds — but 2020 Democratic hopeful Pete Buttigieg called it “unconscionable,” while Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said President Trump “must be out of his mind.”

Mr. Gaynor sought to ease such concerns. “We live with risk every day, we assess risk, we assess that that $155 million is low risk and it is not affecting our preparedness whatsoever for Dorian,” he said.

Hurricane Dorian reached Category 5, the strongest storm category, on Sunday as it approached the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas with maximum winds reaching 175 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is expected to stall out for about 24 hours over the Bahamas before moving on toward the mainland, but the latest models show the hurricane is expected to turn north, moving along the coastline instead of making a direct hit on Florida.

At the same time, Mr. Gaynor warned residents from Florida to North Carolina not to let up their guard.

“This has been a long duration storm and it hasn’t even touched Florida or the East Coast,” Mr. Gaynor said. “Don’t dismiss this storm. We are not out of it. Life-threatening, dangerous surge, water, wind is coming your way. Take the time to prepare you and your family.”

He said FEMA and its partners were “well prepared,” adding that his team has “food, water generators, staff, helicopters, ambulances from Florida all the way to North Carolina.”

Mr. Trump was described as heavily engaged with the hurricane response, receiving updates “[d]aily. Hourly. If I’m not talking to his staff, we’re talking to him,” Mr. Gaynor said.

Sen. Rick Scott, Florida Republican, said the president was “constantly getting updates.”

“He’s been speaking to Pete Gaynor, the [acting] administrator of FEMA. And I’ve been talking to him every day about it. So he’s very engaged,” said Mr. Scott, a former governor of Florida.

