PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) - A former Florida crime scene technician was convicted of murdering a private investigator.
The Pensacola News Journal reports 42-year-old Ashley Britt McArthur was convicted Friday of first degree murder in the September 2017 slaying of 33-year-old Taylor Wright.
McArthur was a crime scene technician for the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office when she was arrested more than a month after Wright disappeared. Wright’s body was found under concrete and potting soil on property owned by McArthur’s family. A security camera captured McArthur buying concrete mix and potting soil the day after Wright disappeared.
Prosecutors say Wright entrusted McArthur with more than $30,000 while going through a divorce. They say Wright confronted McArthur about the money the day before she was last seen.
