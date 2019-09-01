HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Taxpayers will foot some of the legal bills of a one-time millionaire Connecticut and Florida developer who pleaded guilty in a real estate fraud case and who now says he can’t afford to pay his lawyers.

A federal Judge in Connecticut recently approved paying Robert Matthews’ private attorneys with public funds retroactive to April 2018, shortly after Matthews was indicted for scamming foreign investors out of millions of dollars in a hotel-condominium project in Palm Beach, Florida.

Matthews’ lawyers have been paid $50,000 to date. The judge says any of their expenses over $50,000 will be covered by public funding set aside for indigent defendants.

One of his lawyers declined to comment on the public funding.

Matthews pleaded guilty to money laundering and tax charges in April and awaits sentencing.

