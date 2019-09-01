Washington is “at the threshold” of a historic peace deal with the Taliban, the Trump administration’s point-man for Afghan negotiations said Sunday, as fighting intensified inside the war-torn country and just after the Pentagon identified the third American killed in Afghanistan in just over a week.

Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, said the U.S. is on the verge of securing a deal with the Taliban that would ensure the country can never again be used as a base of operations for terrorists.

“We are at the threshold of an agreement that will reduce violence and open the door for Afghans to sit together to negotiate an honorable and sustainable peace and a unified, sovereign Afghanistan that does not threaten the United States, its allies, or any other country,” Mr. Khalilzad tweeted.

Taliban officials also publicly confirmed that the two sides are nearing a final deal.

President Trump last week said the U.S. would scale back its military presence in Afghanistan from 14,000 to about 8,600. The number of American troops remaining in Afghanistan is a key sticking point in the ongoing U.S.-Taliban negotiations. Washington also is insisting on guarantees from the Taliban that Afghanistan never again will provide a safe haven for terrorist groups to launch attacks against the U.S. or its allies.

The U.S. has been at war in Afghanistan for 18 years, the longest continuous conflict in American history that began immediately after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Over the weekend, the Pentagon identified Army Sgt. 1st Class Dustin B. Ard of Utah as the latest American killed in the conflict. He died “as a result of wounds sustained while engaged in combat operations in Zabul Province,” the Defense Department said in a statement.

Two other Americans were killed in combat operations in Afghanistan on Aug. 21, the Pentagon said.

Meanwhile, the U.S.-backed Afghan government continues to engage in heavy fighting with the Taliban.

In a statement Sunday, the Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs said that 56 Taliban terrorists were killed during air strikes and security operations in the city of Kunduz. Twenty Afghan defense forces personnel also were killed, along with five civilians, the Afghan government said.

