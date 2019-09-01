President Trump added weatherman to his list of roles Sunday as he posted Hurricane Dorian updates and urged coastal residents to take care.
“In addition to Florida — South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated. Looking like one of the largest hurricanes ever. Already category 5. BE CAREFUL! GOD BLESS EVERYONE!” tweeted Mr. Trump.
He also retweeted a warning from the National Weather Service on Hurricane Dorian approaching the Abaco Islands in the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm, the strongest on the 0-5 hurricane scale.
An evacuation order has been issued for Palm Beach County, Florida. The latest models show the hurricane curving northward before hitting Florida and moving along the coast after stalling for about 24 hours in the Bahamas.
