Vice President Mike Pence hailed the “profound and lasting strength” of the Polish people in a ceremony marking the outbreak of World War II, stepping in for President Trump as a major hurricane threatens the U.S. coast.

“The story of Poland is the story of a people who never lost hope. Who’ve never been broken, who have never, ever forgotten who they are,” he said during a somber ceremony in Warsaw.

“On this occasion, if any should doubt that the destiny of mankind is freedom, let them look to Poland — to the courageous Polish people — and see for themselves the indomitable spirit, strength and resilience of a freedom-loving people standing on a foundation of faith,” Mr. Pence told the crowd.

Mr. Pence attended in place of President Trump, who canceled his visit to monitor the likely landfall of Hurricane Dorian on the Atlantic coast.

Mr. Trump spent hours at his golf club in Virginia early Saturday, though White House aides said he was briefed on the storm each hour.

Polish President Andrzej Duda presided over Sunday’s ceremony, which recalled the German invasion of Poland in September 1939.

The war devastated Poland. It lost millions of citizens, including much of its Jewish population, and rebuilt itself as part of the Eastern Bloc until establishing a non-communist government in 1989.

Mr. Pence hailed the “long roll call of Polish heroes” who fought for the triumph of good over the Nazis’ “evil ideology, based on racial conquest and authoritarian rule.”

He also highlighted American sacrifices in the war, “with honor and gratitude.”

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who spoke ahead of Mr. Pence, acknowledged his nation’s “painful” legacy in the conflict.

“We will not forget the wounds that Germans inflicted on Poland and the Polish people,” Mr. Steinmeier said.

He also addressed Mr. Pence directly, saying the U.S. and Europe must preserve the partnership they forged after the war.

“Europe needs partners and I am certain that the United States also needs partners,” Mr. Steinmeier said. “Let us look after this partnership.”

Later Sunday, Mr. Pence later met in Warsaw with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a former comedic actor who was elected in April.

“I can assure you, Mr. President, that the relationship between the United States and Ukraine has never been stronger,” Mr. Pence said.

Mr. Pence did not, however, respond to reporters’ questions about $250 million in planned U.S. security aid to the Ukraine, which is reportedly being reconsidered.

Mr. Pence said he looked forward to discussing compliance with the “Minsk accords,” which froze fighting amid Russian forays into eastern Ukraine.

European leaders want Russia to comply with the accords before it considers its readmission to the G7 club of developed nations. It was kicked out for annexing Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 group of nations, though Mr. Trump is pushing to bring Vladimir Putin back into the group before the U.S. hosts the summit next year.

Mr. Pence said the Trump administration has “stood with the people of Ukraine and most especially since 2014, we have stood strongly for the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

“And I can assure you,” he said, “that we will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine on your security, on territorial integrity, including Ukraine’s rightful claim to Crimea.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.