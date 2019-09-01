HOUSTON (AP) - Authorities say a woman has died following a drive-by shooting in the Houston area.

Investigators say the woman’s body was found on a sidewalk after the shooting at 9:20 p.m. Saturday in a residential neighborhood in northeastern Harris County. Authorities say shell casings were found in the street near her body.

Sgt. Dennis Wolfford with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office tells Television Station KTRK that investigators are looking for eyewitnesses to the shooting. Neighbors say they heard gun shots but have provided several different descriptions of cars they saw leaving the area where the woman was found.

The victim has not yet been identified and investigators are trying to determine if she lived in the area.

Information from: KTRK-TV, http://abclocal.go.com

