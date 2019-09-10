The Air Force is calling for a wide-ranging review of housing policies for personnel operating around the world in the wake of multiple reports that crew members have stayed at Trump properties during overnight refueling stops.

In a letter released late Monday, acting Air Force Secretary Matthew Donovan and Chief of Staff Gen. David Goldfein requested a “review [of] all relevant guidance associated with the use of civil airports and lodging selections for aircrew at en route locations” within the next 30 days.

The review comes on the heels of reports that dozens of airmen — at least 60 according to a new Politico report — have stayed at the president’s Turnberry resort in Scotland within the last year.

The hotel, which is described as a luxury resort on its website, offers rooms for about $250 per night.

“Adherence to guidance related to global mobility missions must also address the appropriate use of government resources,” the leaders wrote.

