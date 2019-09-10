The House Freedom Caucus changed its leadership team Tuesday, picking Rep. Andy Biggs, Arizona Republican, to lead the conservative group.

Mr. Biggs, who is in his second term representing Arizona’s 5th Congressional District, vowed to continue what he called the group’s principles-first approach.

“I’m grateful for the trust of my colleagues in selecting me to serve as the next chairman of the House Freedom Caucus,” he said. “The Freedom Caucus has revolutionized Capitol Hill because our members endeavor to keep our promises to the American people. Freedom Caucus members have shown that they will stand for principle over politics — every time.”

Mr. Biggs will take over as chairman from Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina, effective Oct. 1. According to a statement from the group — which has about 30 members — Mr. Meadows will remain a member of the Freedom Caucus Board.

Rep. Jim Jordan, Ohio Republican and the group’s vice-chairman, will become chairman emeritus at the start of next month, the group said.

“Representative Biggs is a leader. He will do a great job as chairman of the Freedom Caucus, fighting for the countless number of Americans who feel this town has forgotten them,” Mr. Jordan said.

