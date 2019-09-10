Star wide receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of raping his former trainer, the New York Times reported Tuesday evening.

The trainer filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday in the Southern District of Florida, accusing the newly-signed New England Patriots player of three separate sexual assaults in 2017 and 2018.

Britney Taylor was a gymnast who met Mr. Brown when while they were both students at Central Michigan University, the Times reported. He later hired her as a trainer.

According to the Times report of the lawsuit, a filing that represents only one point of view, Mr. Brown exposed himself and kissed her without consent and then, a month later, masturbated while standing behind her as she was watching TV at his home.

“Brown bragged about the incident in profane text messages that are copied in the lawsuit,” the Times wrote.

The lawsuit claims that Ms. Taylor cut off their training relationship after the second incident but came back when the receiver, then with the Pittsburgh Steelers, apologized and assured her there would be no repeat incidents.

“Then, the lawsuit says, on May 20, 2018, Brown forced her onto a bed, pushed her face into the mattress and ‘forcibly’ raped her. She tried to resist him, screaming and repeatedly shouting ‘no’ and ‘stop,’ the lawsuit says, but Brown refused and penetrated her,” the Times wrote.

In a statement to the Times, Mr. Brown’s attorney Darren Heitner said his client “denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit.”

The Times reported that it was not clear whether Ms. Taylor reported any of the incidents to the police at the time.

She issued a statement Tuesday evening saying she would cooperate with the NFL in any investigation of the receiver.

“As a rape victim of Antonio Brown, deciding to speak out has been an incredibly difficult decision,” Ms. Taylor said in her statement. “I have found strength in my faith, my family, and from the accounts of other survivors of sexual assault.”

The lawsuit is the latest and most severe twist in a bizarre offseason for Mr. Brown, who was dumped by the Steelers as a troublemaker on the Oakland Raiders for far less than his trade value. The Raiders last week released him after further locker room disruptions and his Twitter demand to be released. He then promptly signed with the Patriots.

