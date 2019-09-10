President Trump gave an odd endorsement Tuesday evening on Twitter, calling for the re-election of one of his most persistent critics among conservative Republican senators.

“Senator Ben Sasse has done a wonderful job representing the people of Nebraska. He is great with our Vets, the Military, and your very important Second Amendment. Strong on Crime and the Border, Ben has my Complete and Total Endorsement!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

However, Mr. Trump has derided Mr. Sasse in the past and the Nebraska senator has proudly reciprocated, despite being one of the chamber’s most consrvative members.

For example, in a January 2016 tweet cited by the Hill, Mr. Trump said Nebraska “can do much better than Ben Sasse as your Senator. Saw him on [Greta Van Susteren’s Fox show] - totally ineffective. Wants paid for pols.”

For his part, Mr. Sasse, despite having the second-highest score in the Senate from the American Conservative Union, has repeatedly blasted Mr. Trump as amoral and immoral, refused to vote for him in 2016, and has compared him to white supremacist David Duke.

