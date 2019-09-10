Gov. Andrew Cuomo called on New Yorkers Monday to avoid using e-cigarettes after hundreds across the country were hospitalized with mysterious health emergencies linked to vaping.

Appearing in front of signs that said “Vaping can expose you to toxic chemicals and kill you!” Mr. Cuomo said they would be instituting tougher regulations on e-cigarettes.

“This is a frightening public health phenomenon,” Mr. Cuomo said. “Common sense says that if you don’t know what you are smoking — don’t smoke it.”

New York will require stores selling vaping devices to post signs identical to the ones the New York Democrat was standing with.

The state’s Health Department has also opened up investigations into three vape companies which added marijuana ingredients like THC to their devices, which is illegal in New York.

Mr. Cuomo has also called for the ban of flavored products, which experts attribute as appealing to younger users.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed and House Democrats have launched an investigation into the e-cigarette epidemic as the Centers for Disease Control says they are investigating 450 vaping related cases, including four deaths.

The Food and Drug Administration has also gone after the company Juul Labs for illegally marketing to minors and telling them it was “safe” to use.

Juul CEO Kevin Burns said in August the product was never intended to be used by underaged customers and apologized to parents whose children have gotten addicted.

He also issued a blunt warning for non-smokers, urging them to not use their product as the e-cigarette maker faces federal investigations and multiple lawsuits.

“Don’t vape. Don’t use Juul,” Mr. Burns said.

