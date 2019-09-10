President Trump on Monday defended his administration’s decision to roll back Bush-era regulations set to go into effect next year mandating more energy-efficient lightbulbs.

“I’m not a vain person. … But I look better under an incandescent light than these crazy lights that are beaming down,” Mr. Trump said during a campaign stop in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The regulations, which were set to go into effect in January 2020, were formulated during the Bush administration and implemented under the Obama administration to gradually remove more energy-inefficient halogen and incandescent bulbs from the market and replace them with LED versions.

The Department of Energy said in its announcement last Wednesday that the new lightbulb standards were “not consistent with the best reading of the statute.”

Andrew deLaski, executive director of the Appliance Standards Awareness Project, said the rollback will leave Americans with higher energy bills and more waste to throw away.

He also accused the Trump administration of putting company profits over advancing and improving lightbulb efficiency.

“Every time a consumer shifts to an LED, that lightbulb is going to last 10 years or longer. So the lightbulb manufacturers are trying to save technology that keeps the consumer coming back to buy another bulb every year but still wastes a lot of energy,” Mr. deLaski said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.