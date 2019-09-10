President Trump has his work cut out for him in Texas, according to a new poll that shows more registered voters are poised to vote for his Democratic rival in the 2020 presidential race.

The Univision News survey found that 40 % of registered voters in Texas were prepared to vote for the eventual winner of the Democratic presidential primary race, compared to 33% who preferred Mr. Trump.

The poll, conducted by Latino Decisions and North Star Opinion, also found that by a 69% to 19% margin that registered Latino voters in Texas are poised to back the Democratic presidential nominee over Mr. Trump.

Democrats for several years have made the case that the changing demographics in Texas, where the Latino population has exploded, bodes well for their chances of being more competitive in statewide races.

A Democratic presidential candidate has not won Texas since Jimmy Carter pulled it off in 1976, and has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since Sen. Lloyd Bentsen was re-elected in 1988.

A Democrat has not won a statewide race since 1994.

Democrats, though, are hoping momentum is on their side following the 2018 midterm elections in which former Rep. Beto O’Rourke put up a stronger than expected challenge against Sen. Ted Cruz, and Democrats flipped a pair of House seats.

Democrats see more opportunities in 2020 following a series of House GOP retirements, and are even dreaming about the prospect of taking down Republican Sen. John Cornyn, which political handicappers see as a long-shot.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.