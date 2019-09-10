President Trump’s job approval rating was at 38% in new polling released Tuesday, down 6 points compared to two months ago, as Americans expressed concerns both about the economy in general and about Mr. Trump’s trade war with China.

Fifty-six percent said they disapprove of how Mr. Trump is handling his job in the ABC News-Washington Post survey.

In a survey released in July, Mr. Trump had hit a career-high 44% approval rating, with 53% disapproving.

In the new poll, 46% said they approve of Mr. Trump’s handling of the economy, compared to 47% who said they disapprove. In the July poll, Mr. Trump was at a 51%-42% approve-disapprove split on his handling of the economy.

In the polling released on Tuesday, 60% of respondents also said a recession over the next year is at least somewhat likely, compared to 35% who said it’s unlikely.

Sixty percent also said they were concerned that the tit-for-tat tariff and trade battle between the U.S. and China will raise the cost of consumer goods. Fifty-six percent said they disapprove of how the president is handling trade negotiations with China, compared to 35% who said they approve.

And by nearly a three-to-one margin, 43% to 16%, respondents said Mr. Trump’s policies on trade and the economy have increased rather than decreased the chance of a recession in the next year.

The survey of 1,003 U.S. adults was taken from Sept 2-5 and has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points.

