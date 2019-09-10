CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) - Authorities have filed a manslaughter charge against a Florida man who ran a speeding motorboat over a water scooter, killing a tourist from New York.

Thirty-five-year-old Jesse Mayer of Redington Beach was arrested Monday at his lawyer’s office in the Aug. 31 death of 56-year-old Robert Krysztofowicz. Charges include boating-under-the-influence manslaughter, vessel homicide, reckless operation of a vehicle and violation of navigation rules.

The Tampa Bay Times reports Mayer’s speedboat struck Krysztofowicz in a no-wake zone of the Intracoastal Waterway.

Pinellas Sheriff’s Cpl. Jessica Mackesy says a sudden storm was rolling in and Mayer was trying to outrun it.

Krysztofowicz was visiting Florida from East Aurora, New York.

Mayer was released on bond.

