By - Associated Press - Tuesday, September 10, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A former student is suing his ex-girlfriend’s father for an attack at a Kansas City area high school that left the teen critically injured.

The Kansas City Star reports that Cullen Landis filed a lawsuit last month against 40-year-old Josiah Wright, who is awaiting sentencing for first-degree assault. His daughter, Jonay Wright, is serving a seven-year prison sentence for the September 2017 attack at Ruskin High School in the Hickman Mills School District.

Police reports indicate that Landis and Jonay Wright had a violent on-again-off-again relationship. Landis had received a municipal citation for assaulting her before the school attack in which he was kicked and hit. Landis, now 20, says he suffered a traumatic brain injury. He previously sued the district and several school leaders, saying they failed to keep him safe. That suit is pending.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

The Washington Times Comment Policy

The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide