TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont home where a man was shot to death by police earlier this year during an armed standoff has been destroyed by fire.

Tunbridge firefighters who were called to the location on Gage road about 4:25 p.m. Monday found the structure fully engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Valley News reports the Tunbridge mobile home near the Bethel and Royalton town lines is the site where 39-year-old Jeremy Potwin was shot and killed during the standoff with Vermont State Police in May.

At the time of his death, Potwin was also wanted for questioning in some other cases, including three arson cases in Tunbridge, among them a fire that destroyed a neighboring vacant home and garage on Gage Road in April.

___

Information from: Lebanon Valley News, http://www.vnews.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.