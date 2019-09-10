Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are hoping this week’s vote on their impeachment investigation will help ease the confusion within their ranks.

Reps. Pramila Jayapal of Washington state and David Cicilline of Rhode Island both acknowledged Tuesday that fellow Democrats were unsure on how to characterize the Judiciary Committee’s work.

“I’m hoping part of the effect of Thursday is to make it very clear what the chairman has been saying for a number of weeks now,” Mr. Cicilline told reporters. “We will be acknowledging for the first time through a vote that we are actively engaged in a proceeding to reach a determination.”

There appeared to be mixed messaging from leadership after the Judiciary Committee announced the new rules for its investigation.

Chairman Jerrold Nadler has repeatedly said his committee is currently conducting a formal impeachment investigation, telling NBC reporters that the probe is getting more serious.

However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who supports the step taken by the Judiciary Committee, downplayed the significance of it on Monday, telling reporters that the investigation had been going on for a long time.

Though the number of Democrats calling for an impeachment inquiry had been steadily growing for months, several Judiciary members said their committee has already been doing that work.

“For most of this year we’ve been holding hearings to ascertain whether or not we should impeach the president. The whole point of the Mueller hearing was to decide whether or not to impeach the president. So we’ve already been in an impeachment inquiry,” Rep. Ted Lieu, California Democrat, told The Washington Times. “This week’s vote is a procedural vote that will help us do the impeachment inquiry.”

On Monday, the Judiciary Committee announced it would vote later this week on new parameters for its investigation, marking the first time the panel would vote on the impeachment issue.

The resolution would allow Mr. Nadler to create subcommittees to review evidence, expand time committee staff can question witnesses and give the president’s legal team access to some evidence as well as an opportunity to respond in writing.

Both Mr. Cicilline and Ms. Jayapal hoped that Thursday’s vote will give members a better idea and more narrow definition of the ongoing investigation.

“I think it would be better for everybody to have the same message that we are currently in an impeachment investigation, which there seems to be some confusion for our members over August,” Ms. Jayapal said.

Despite the confusion within the caucus, Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California is confident that the Democrats’ legal arguments remain clear.

“I think that we’ve been clear in court, and we have the right to oversight, and we’re doing it,” she said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.