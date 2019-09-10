House Republicans say they want to interview D.C. Council member Jack Evans and Metro officials, after reviewing the transit agency’s ethics investigation of the former Metro Board chairman and again calling into question D.C. statehood ahead of a preliminary hearing next week.

“Under the Democrats’ bill, the current D.C. government would be elevated to governor, members of the state legislature, etc.,” a spokesman for House Republicans said Tuesday. “If Congress is to provide for the creation of a new state, it should at least make sure that its citizens won’t labor under the same corrupt government, which is more interested in lining its own pockets than serving its people.”

The top two Republicans on the House Oversight and Government Committee on Tuesday sent a letter to Reps. Elijah E. Cummings, Maryland Democrat and committee chairman, and Gerry Connolly, Virginia Democrat and chairman of government operations subcommittee, urging them to interview five people who were involved with the Metro Board’s ethics probe of Mr. Evans.

In addition to Mr. Evans, the Republicans are seeking interviews with former Metro Board Vice Chairman Clarence Crawford, Metro Assistant General Manager Lynn Bowersox, Metro Board Secretary Jennifer Ellison and Metro General Counsel Patricia Lee.

“The information produced to the committee to date suggests that Evans, a District of Columbia (DC) Council member, attempted to exploit his position on the [Metro] Board for his personal financial benefit,” Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, ranking Republican on the Oversight Committee, and Mark Meadows of North Carolina, ranking member of the government operations subcommittee, said in the letter. “The committee must conduct additional fact finding as it relates to several upcoming legislative and oversight matters.”

Mr. Cummings did not respond to a request for comment.

“The documents provided to our Committee confirm my serious concerns about Mr. Evans’ unethical behavior as Chairman of the [Metro] Board,” Mr. Connolly said in a written response. “We can’t turn a blind eye to this type of self-dealing and threats. This, as well as Metro safety improvements, will be one of the many issues we will examine in our October hearing.”

