CAIRO (AP) - Hungary’s foreign ministry says a Hungarian journalist has been wounded in clashes between rival armed groups in the Libyan capital, Tripoli.

Tamas Merczel, a ministry spokesman, said on Tuesday that photojournalist Gergely Szabo was hurt in a bombing in Tripoli on Saturday and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Libya’s Foreign Ministry says Szabo, who works for RTL television, was wounded in an airstrike by the self-styled Libyan National Army on Tripoli’s southern Salah al-Deen area.

A spokesman for the forces didn’t answer calls seeking comment.

The self-styled army launched an offensive on Tripoli in April, clashing with militias allied with the U.N.-supported but weak government in the city.

The battles have stalled over the past weeks, with both sides dug in and shelling one another along Tripoli’s southern reaches.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.