Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden holds a double-digit lead over his nearest rival for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, according to polling released Tuesday ahead of Thursday’s debate in Houston.

Mr. Biden was the top choice of 33% of potential Democratic primary voters, followed by Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont at 21% and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 16%, according to the Morning Consult poll.

Those results were largely in line with where they were in last week’s tracking poll.

Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California was next at 7%, followed by Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, at 5%. Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas, Sen. Cory A. Booker of New Jersey and entrepreneur Andrew Yang were next at 3% each.

Ms. Warren, meanwhile, was the “second choice” of 18% of potential primary voters, up from 11% in February. Mr. Sanders was at 17% and Mr. Biden was at 15% as to who respondents picked as their second option in the race.

Ten candidates are set to square off in the third Democratic presidential debate of the 2020 cycle on Thursday in Houston. In addition to the top eight candidates in the Morning Consult poll, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and former housing secretary Julián Castro are also scheduled to participate.

The survey of 17,824 registered voters was taken from Sept. 2-8 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point.

