GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) - Jury selection is set to begin in the first trial of a former college baseball player accused of sexually assaulting six women.
The process of impaneling a jury to hear evidence in the trial of Clay Conaway was scheduled to being Tuesday morning in Georgetown.
Conaway is a former University of Delaware baseball player. He is accused of raping the women between September 2013 and July 2018.
The judge in July granted a defense motion to sever the trials involving each woman Conaway is accused of attacking.
The judge said a key issue in each case is whether the victim consented to sexual intercourse, and that when consent is a core issue, evidence of other alleged sexual offenses is generally not admissible.
