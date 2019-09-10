PLAINVILLE, Kan. (AP) - Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a 56-year-old man in Plainville as a homicide.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Rooks County Sheriff’s Office say a relative found Mark Reif dead inside his rural Rooks County home Monday morning. Deputies who responded to the scene discovered Reif died of gunshot wounds.
No further information was immediately available.
Plainville is about 25 miles (40.23 kilometers) north of Hays.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.
The Washington Times Comment Policy
The Washington Times welcomes your comments on Spot.im, our third-party provider. Please read our Comment Policy
before commenting.