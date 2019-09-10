MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) - A lawyer says a state prosecutor has resigned after the attorney general’s office learned that he had a relationship with a woman in a sexual misconduct case in central Michigan.
Joe Barberi tells The Morning Sun that he was informed Monday. He had represented Ian Elliott, who pleaded no contest to third-degree criminal sexual conduct in Isabella County and is serving a year in prison.
Elliott’s case was handled by Brian Kolodziej, an assistant attorney general. The 41-year-old former film actor resigned Friday. Attorney General Dana Nessel plans to talk to reporters Tuesday in Lansing.
Barberi says “it’s a sad day for prosecutors everywhere.” Kolodziej couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
Elliott is a former Central Michigan University student who was accused of sexually assaulting two women.
