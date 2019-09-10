PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - A Portland man has pleaded guilty to killing his wife and dumping her body near a summer camp in Sandy last year.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Martin Gallo-Gallardo pleaded guilty Monday in Clackamas County Circuit Court to killing Coral Rodrigues-Lorenzo.
Gallo-Gallardo was charged in October 2018 with killing his wife and dumping her body at Camp Namanu.
A camp employee found the body of Rodriguez-Lorenzo in a ditch Oct. 28.
Police say the day after his wife’s body was found, Gallo-Gallardo confessed to killing her in an interview with detectives.
Gallo-Gallardo’s next court hearing is Sept. 24.
