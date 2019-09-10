A federal judge Tuesday tentatively set Dec. 18 as the new sentencing date for Michael Flynn, President Trump’s former national security adviser.

U.S. District Judge Emmett Sullivan scheduled the hearing as Flynn’s lawyer stepped up attacks on federal prosecutors and special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Flynn pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to investigators about his contact with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Attorney Sydney Powell, who joined Flynn’s team earlier this year, accused federal prosecutors of withholding information she claimed could “completely exonerate” him.

Ms. Powell called the prosecutors’ conduct “egregious” and “malevolent,” ticking off a list of documents she alleged were withheld from Flynn.

She did not proffer more details other than claiming there is an internal January 2017 Justice Department document that “completely exonerates” Flynn from acting as an agent of Russia. Ms. Powell insisted prosecution failed to turn over the document before Flynn agreed to a plea.

Prosecutor Brandon Van Grack responded that Flynn pleaded guilty to lying about his contacts with the Russian ambassador, not being a Russian agent.

However, Ms. Powell signaled that the supposed materials would not change Flynn’s plea.

“I don’t think that’s where this is headed,” she said. “I don’t think we are going to withdraw the plea.

“There is far more at stake here than sentencing,” Ms. Powell continued. “As new counsel, we have an ethical obligation to review everything that has happened or has not happened as the case may be.”

Mr. Van Grack emphatically rejected Ms. Powell’s claim of legal shenanigans. He told the court the government “exceeded” its discovery obligations, providing Flynn with more than 22,000 pages of documents.

Flynn’s new sentencing date is exactly one year after his first sentencing hearing, which ended without a decision. Judge Sullivan abruptly ended the hearing to give Flynn more time to complete his cooperation with the Mueller investigation.

Speaking in court Tuesday, Judge Sullivan said he hopes the new date will bring “finality” to the case.

