JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (AP) - Colorado county authorities have identified a now-deceased suspect with new DNA technology in the 1981 killing of a young woman.

KUSA-TV reported Monday that 18-year-old Jeannie Moore disappeared in August 1981 and her body was found five days later in Genesee Park.

The Jefferson County Sheriff says Donald Perea kidnapped, sexually assaulted and killed Moore near Denver when he was 23 years old.

Investigators say Perea was a convicted rapist who died in 2012 due to health-related issues.

Investigators say Perea was out on bond for a sexual assault case when Moore was killed; he was later convicted and was in prison from 1982 to 1985.

Officials say the cold case was looked at in 2008 and again in May 2019 when new technology found a match.

___

Information from: KUSA-TV, http://www.9news.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.