ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - The National Rifle Association has cancelled a board meeting in Alaska’s largest city this week to focus on gun control related legislation in Washington.

NRA spokesman Andrew Arulanandam confirms in an email to The Associated Press the board meeting was “relocated due to the Second Amendment related business in Congress.”

The House Judiciary Committee was meeting Tuesday to consider gun bills, including a “red flag” law and a ban on large-capacity magazines.

