NEW YORK (AP) - Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who ran a red light and broadsided a car in Queens, killing a passenger.

The fatal crash happened shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday in South Ozone Park.

Police say the driver of a Lexus sport utility vehicle ran a red light and hit the passenger side of a Honda. The Honda then crashed into a flower shop.

The Honda’s passenger, 72-year-old Gilda Lascano, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda was hospitalized in stable condition.

The driver of the Lexus fled on foot.

