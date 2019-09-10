Rep. Doug Collins called Tuesday for an investigation into CNN after the network reported that the CIA secretly extracted a spy from Russia in 2017.

The Georgia Republican and ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee made the suggestion while speaking on Fox News about the explosive CNN report, aspects of which were subsequently corroborated by outlets including The New York Times and NBC News but dismissed by the CIA as “simply false.”

“To put this out at this time and to put it such a way that the CIA actually had to come out and respond to this is really a disturbing part,” Mr. Collins said.

“I really question whose side CNN is on,” he said. “This is a problem that we’re seeing. I think that it needs to be investigated.”

CNN did not immediately return a request for comment.

According to CNN, the CIA pulled a high-level spy out of Russia in 2017 partially due to concerns involving President Trump’s handling of sensitive information.

The Times reported later Monday that current U.S. officials insisted that “media scrutiny of the agency’s sources alone was the impetus for the extraction.”

“Misguided speculation that the President’s handling of our nation’s most sensitive intelligence — which he has access to each and every day — drove an alleged exfiltration operation is inaccurate,” CIA director for public affairs Brittany Bramell responded to CNN’s reporting in a statement.

“CNN’s reporting is not only incorrect, it has the potential to put lives in danger,” said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, the network reported Monday.

